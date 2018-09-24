On September 22, 2018, Penny Lee Kafka (nee Blake), beloved mother of Shachar Kafka (Patrick) Cavanagh, Shimon (Erin Vaughan) Kafka, Aviva Kafka, Shoshana Kafka and Ilana Kafka (Robert) White; devoted daughter of the late Evelyn Ruth and Harold Lee Blake; loving grandmother of Shane Andrew Putnam II, Jazzmyn Tiona Horton, Nicholas Matthew White, Elaina Jordan White and Emily Sommer White. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, September 26, at noon. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 4 Saffron Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Wednesday following interment and Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Services will be held at 7 p.m. each evening.