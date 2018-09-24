On September 24, 2018, Arlene Ruth Wolfe (nee Silverstein), beloved husband of Norman Wolfe; devoted mother of Wendy (Dr. Jeffrey) Miller and Lisa (Dr. Howard) Roesen; dear sister of Gerald “Jerry” (Elaine) Silverstein; dear sister-in-law of Arlene (Alan) Hersh; loving daughter of the late William and Dora Silverstein; adoring grandmother of Josh (Abby) Miller, Dr. Adam Miller, Erin Miller, Carly Roesen and Evan Roesen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 17 Merry Hill Court (Anton North), Baltimore, MD 21208.