On September 20, 2018, Edith Sininsky (nee Moskowitz), loving wife of the late Julius Sininsky and longtime companion of the late Daniel Herschberg; loving mother of Calvin (Bonnie) Weintraub and Eileen (Gregory) Jones; adored sister of Harvey (Sandy) Moskowitz and Frances (Steve) Cooperman; cherished grandmother of Chelsea Weintraub, Matthew (Michaela) Jones, Scott Jones and the late Justin Weintraub; devoted daughter of the late Gertrude and Sidney Moskowitz. Funeral service and interment on Sunday September 23, 2018, at Wellwood Cemetery, West Babylon, New York. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 North, Bethesda, MD 20814. In mourning at 6093 Loventree Road, Columbia, MD 21044, on Wednesday, September 26 only at 7 p.m.