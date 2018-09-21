On September 19, 2018, Lillian Goldberg (nee Stein), loving wife of the late Alex M. Goldberg; adoring mother of Carole (Harvey) Buckner, Joan Goldberg and Phyllis Goldberg (Phil Holmes); dear sister of Gerald (Judy) Stein and the late Reba Good; beloved grandmother of Mitchell (Nicole) Buckner, Ryan Buckner (Dawn Dumon), Shannon (Chris) Neaubauer, Kelly (Michael) Betz and Rachel Goldberg-Holmes; loving great-grandmother of McKenzie and Emery Buckner, Alexis and Alana Buckner, Jacob and Kaitlyn Neaubauer and Zoey and Sophie Betz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Sunday, September 23, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National MS Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M St. NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20006. In mourning at 4 Lamplighter Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday only.