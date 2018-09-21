On September 19, 2018, Deborah Feldman (nee Rubel), loving mother of Beth (Warren) Buchalter and Andrew (Jennifer) Feldman; adored sister of the late Sheila Schertzer; cherished grandmother of Tara Buchalter, Shayna Buchalter, Natalie Feldman, Nathaniel Feldman and Harrison Feldman; devoted daughter of the late Lillian and Charles Rubel. Funeral services and interment will be held at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York, on Sunday, September 23, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist, 5537 Twin Knolls Road, Suite 434, Columbia, MD 21045.