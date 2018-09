On September 18, 2018, Maxine Anita Finkelstein, loving wife of Don Stewart Finkelstein; adoring mother of David (Elizabeth) Finkelstein and Steven Finkelstein; beloved daughter of Shirley and the late Marvin Stoler; dear sister of Frank (Susan) Stoler and Philip Stoler (fiancee Marti Weinrauch); beloved grandmother of Elijah Finkelstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 12100 Velvet Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Sunday.