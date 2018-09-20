On September 19, 2018, Paul Finkelstein, loving husband of Stephanie “Stevie” Finkelstein (nee O’Hara); adoring father of Justin (Lan) Finkelstein; dear brother of Arlene (Howard) Mirsky; dear brother-in-law of the late Jeannie O’Hara and Robin O’Hara; cherished grandfather of Zoey and Benjamin Finkelstein. Funeral service and shiva details are not yet determined. Updates will be provided when available. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Paul’s memory may be sent to Congregation Ner Tamid 55 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89074 or Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health (KeepMemoryAlive.org)