Pikesville Chamber of Commerce to Change Name

The Pikesville Chamber of Commerce will officially become the Pikesville-Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce, beginning on October 10. The name change, according to a press release, will better “reflect the communities it serves — now and in the future.”

“As our chamber is growing, we’ve noticed that in the past two to five years, that our membership is shifting,” said Jessica Normington, president of the newly christened chamber. “Our core membership has always been in Pikesville and will continue to be in Pikesville, but we have a much larger percentage in Owings Mills.”

The chamber was incorporated in 1977.

The name change is meant to be descriptive, Normington said, and does not signal a change in strategy. “We have always done events in the Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Pikesville area,” she said, “so it just made sense to clarify our name a little bit and expand our footprint a little bit on paper. We’ve always had an expanded footprint, but now it’s more out there because of our name.”

Normington also spoke to the fact that Northwest Chamber of Commerce also lists Owings Mills as under its purview. “We’ve worked together, and we’ll continue to work together, because we cover the same areas,” she said.

