On September 15, 2018, Marian Zagier (nee Lund); cherished mother of Norman Zagier, Rochelle (Jay) Golomb and Alan (Ellen) Scher Zagier; dear daughter of the late Archie and Elsie Lund; loving grandmother of Julie Golomb (Andy Leber), Emily (Jose) Sabalbaro, Jonah Scher-Zagier, Hera Scher-Zagier and Eli Scher-Zagier; adoring great-grandmother of Alexandra Leber and Maia Sabalbaro; former wife of the late Jack Zagier. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, September 20, at 3 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. The family will be receiving at the Hilton Garden Inn Owings Mills, 4770 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Family will receive visitors on Thursday following interment through 9 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.