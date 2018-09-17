On September 12, 2018, Ina Jean Younger (nee Menicon), beloved wife of the late Robert Younger; devoted mother of Ruth (Ben) Cleveland and Christiana (Nathan) Rabe; cherished sister of Anne (Max) Sponseller and the late Helen Simons and Mary Cole; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Ruth Menicon; adored grandmother of Aliza, Petra, Justina, Zachary, Michaela, Naomi and Benjamin Cleveland, Yohannah, Shoshannah and Abigail Rabe. Funeral services and interment will be held at Resurrection Acres, 7600 Clays Lane, Baltimore, on Monday, September 17, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570. In mourning at Rosh Pina Congregation, 3408 Walnut Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday following the graveside service.