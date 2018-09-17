On September 15, 2018, Fritz Goldschmidt, beloved husband of the late Patsy Goldschmidt (nee Rotholz); devoted father of the late Bonnie Sue Goldschmidt; dear brother of the late Gunther Goldschmidt; loving son of the late Rosalie and Aron Goldschmidt. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, September 17, at noon. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday only 7 to 9 p.m. in the club room.