On September 14, 2018, Pauline Joseph of Annapolis, beloved and devoted wife of Rodney Joseph. She is survived by her loving children, Marc Joseph (Betsy), Harriet Dunlap (Eric), Debra Joseph(Jason Dubow) and Kevin Joseph (Heather) and six grandchildren, Michael, Annie, Andrew and Simon Joseph and Phillip and Paige Dunlap, who affectionately called her Bubby. She graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore in 1957 and from Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. She enjoyed a long career as an RN for several hospitals including the Bowie Health Center and as a business owner running a deli and catering services.

She was an active member of Temple Solel in Bowie, Maryland, enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing bridge, mah jongg and mall walking, watching the Orioles and swimming She loved dogs and shopping. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and best friend Rod and spending time with her grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on September 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, followed by a temple service at Temple Solel. Family will be observing Shiva at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 16, and Monday, September 17, in the common room of the high-rise at the Heritage Harbor, 930 Ashton Way, Annapolis, MD 21401. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Temple Solel, 2901 Mitchelville Road, Bowie, MD 20176.