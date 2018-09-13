On September 8, 2018, Fran G. Hyatt died at her home in Annapolis. She was born in Baltimore on February 12, 1931, to Hannah and Joseph Golombek, who had emigrated from Palestine (now Israel) and Poland. Fran excelled in school and graduated high school at the age of 16. She enrolled in the University of Baltimore where she met the love of her life, Louis Hyatt. They were married on August 6, 1950. She was a homemaker when her children were young. She then entered the workforce part-time in various office jobs and ultimately worked for JC Penney and retired after 23 years.

She had a talent for writing humorous and sentimental poetry for family and friends and often wrote poems for birthdays and other special occasions. Over the years, Fran wrote many letters to the editor at The Capital, causing her family to open the daily newspaper cautiously. Mah jongg was a favorite pastime. She enjoyed the game and the friendships that she developed while playing. She was a regular at the Annapolis mall for Saturday lunches with her “golden girls,” a close group of women whose friendship spanned over 60 years. She was also fond of Scrabble, loved shopping, jewelry, cats and dogs.

Fran is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Louis Hyatt, daughter Jo Ann Hyatt Modlin (Lyle) and son Alan Hyatt (Sharon) and grandchildren Amy Modlin (Matthew Levitsky), Adam Modlin, Sara Modlin, Melissa Hyatt, Steven Hyatt and Laura Hyatt Paulson (Eric). Sincere appreciation is expressed to the compassionate and supportive care provided by Dr. Eric Bush and Kristina Marquez of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Contributions in Fran’s memory may be donated to Hadassah, Attn: Donation Services, P.O. Box 1100, New York, NY 10268-1100 or Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122 or a charity of your choice. Please omit flowers. Interment at Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Annapolis.