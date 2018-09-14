Beth Tfiloh’s Schorr Appointed to Gratz Board

Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School’s director of education was recently named to the board of a renowned institute of Jewish higher education.

Last week, Zipora Schorr was named as one of two new members to the board of governors at Gratz College, a private Jewish college outside of Philadelphia.

Schorr, an award-winning Jewish educator and Gratz alum, is hopeful that her experience in promoting Jewish education and her familiarity with the school will make her three-year term on the board fruitful.

“Being asked to sit on the Gratz board was very gratifying, since I knew the quality of the school from the inside and I felt that I had the combination of skill and Judaic background to be able to contribute to its growth in a meaningful way,” said Schorr in an email to the Jewish Times.

The Gratz College board of governors has 30 members who are nominated by either the college president or existing board members, and vetted before being asked to join. Membership is far from an honorary platitude; the governors have their work cut out for them. The board meets six times annually and makes major decisions on everything from management of assets and resources to establishing policies related to the college’s course of study.

“As a member of the board of governors, I hope to be able to help Gratz become more fiscally responsible and sustainable, help with some fundraising and improve its visibility and expand its footprint in the Jewish education world,” Schorr said.

Schorr considers the educators at Gratz College the cream of the crop when it comes to Jewish education. She credits her time at Gratz with her accomplishments as education director at Beth Tfiloh.

“Learning about educational scholarly literature and engaging with the most deep-thinking and respected minds in the Jewish education world was very exciting and helped shaped my best practices,” she said.

Excited as Schorr is about the opportunity to make a difference at her alma mater, she says facilitating a pipeline from Beth Tfiloh to Gratz College would also make her extremely proud.

“It would be most gratifying to have our own BT students become students at Gratz,” she said. “I know they would receive exposure to Jewish ideas in an environment of intellectual rigor and stimulation.”

cgraham@midatlanticmedia.com