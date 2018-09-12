Who is Good for Israel?

In 1982, my husband and I visited his great-uncle in Jerusalem (“Controversial Speaker Sticks to History,” Sept. 7). An election for Israeli prime minister was underway.

“Who are you voting for?” we asked.

“Menachem Begin!” was his quick reply.

“Why do you think he’d make a good prime minister?”

“He keeps Shabbos,” explained Uncle Dovid. In Uncle Dovid’s world, someone who is a good Jew was good for Israel.

The Bender JCC’s treatment of Dr. Hasia Diner is an inversion of Uncle Dovid’s reasoning. Someone identified as “not good for Israel” is by extension “not a good Jew.” This perhaps explains why the JCC is open for swimming on Shabbos, while hosting the anti-Zionist but eminent and sympathetic scholar of American Jewish history is bad for the Jews. (Hmm. Are the minority of anti-Zionist haredim welcome at the JCC?)

Now, I’m fine with folks swimming at the JCC on Shabbos, and I oppose Diner’s views on Israel. But I’m not fine with the JCC deciding on new ways to put Jews into herem (excommunication).