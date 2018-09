On September 11, 2018, Cynthia Brown, cherished daughter of Irvin Brown and Charlotte Brown (nee Hughes); loving sister of Norman Brown; adored aunt of Samuel Brown. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Thursday, September 13, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 341 Central Ave., Glyndon, MD 21071, on Thursday immediately following interment and on Friday.