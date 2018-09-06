On September 5, 2018, Steven Schuman, beloved husband of Brenda Schuman; loving father of Alexandra Gilbert and Scott Gilbert; adored brother of Barry (Rivka) Schuman; devoted son of the late Leah and Leonard Schuman. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, September 6, at 9 a.m. Interment at Eretz Hachaim Cemetery, Bet Shemesh, Israel. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7922 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.