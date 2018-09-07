Congregations, Hillel, Chabad Offer Low-Cost and Free Services

For those on a tight budget, celebrating Rosh Hashanah need not break the bank.

That’s why Baltimore Hebrew Congregation offers a free Rosh Hashanah service each year.

“I hear from younger people and people who can’t come to services on a regular basis that the cost of membership is prohibitive,” said Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen from the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. “Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars is in no way meant to replace membership in a congregation, but it is meant to say that as a community it is important that we bring Jewish life to Jewish people in ways that are accessible.”

Sachs-Kohen, along with Cantor Ben Ellerin and the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation will hold its 12th annual Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars on Sept. 9 at Oregon Ridge Park, 13555 Beaver Dam Road in Cockeysville. Picnic and socializing will begin at 4 p.m., with the New Years’ service led by Sachs-Cohen and Ellerin at 6 p.m.

The Jewish community of Greater Baltimore, in addition to BHC’s Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars, has many low- or no-cost service options for students, unaffiliated community members and families.

Temple Isaiah will hold its annual Rosh Hashanah in the Park at Chrysalis Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods at 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia on Sept. 10. The rain-or-shine service will begin at 2:30 p.m., with set-up and socializing at 1 p.m. and Tashlich service at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are free, but registration is encouraged. Visit tinyurl.com/PHPark2018 to register.

Hunt Valley Chabad will hold Rosh Hashanah services at the new Chabad Center at 808 W. Padonia Road in Cockeysville at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 and 11, followed by a Kiddush lunch for all attendees. At 4 p.m. following Monday’s service, the Chabad hosts a children’s service for kids ages 3 to 8. Children and their parents will hear the shofar, make a craft, eat holiday treats and sing Rosh Hashanah songs. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishhuntvalley.com.

Harford County Chabad, located at 15 North Bond St. in Bel Air, will hold an opening service Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. with a Community Dinner to follow at 7:15 p.m. On the mornings of Sept. 10 and 11, morning services begin at 9:30 a.m. and a Kiddush buffet is available after services. A Taschlich service will be held on Monday at Bynum Run Park at 715 Churchville Road in Bel Air at 5:30 p.m. Visit harfordchabad.org for more details.

The Chabad of Owings Mills will hold an opening service Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., a morning service on Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Kiddush buffet and Tashlich service, and a final morning service on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m., also followed by a Kiddush buffet. Services will be held at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC at 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. Visit chabadom.com for more details.

The Lubavitch Center of Howard County at 770 Howes Lane in Columbia will hold free services on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. morning services with 12:00 p.m. shofar soundings on Sept. 10 and 11. Afternoon and Tashlich services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept 10. For more information visit lubavitchhoward county.org.

The Johns Hopkins Hillel will hold Reform services in the Charles Commons, 4 E. 33rd St. in Baltimore. Sept. 9 evening service begins at 5:30 p.m., and morning service on Sept. 10 begins at 10 a.m. Following the services each evening at 7 p.m. dinner will be served in the Smokler Center at 3109 N. Charles St. $12 for students with advance registration only. Service options at local congregations with transportation provided by Hopkins Hillel. Visit hopkins hillel.org for more information.

The Goucher Hillel will hold Rosh Hashanah services on the evening of Sept. 9 and the morning and afternoon of Sept. 10. Sunday evening service and Oneg will both be held in the Buchner Hall, Alumnae/ i House at 1021 Dulaney Valley Road in Towson at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. Monday morning services will be held in the Haebler Chapel on campus at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by a Kiddush Luncheon at 1 p.m. at Buchner Hall, Alumnae/i House and Tashlich service at 2 p.m. around the pond at the campus’s entrance. For more information visit goucherhillel.com.

Towson Hillel will transport students from campus to Oregon Ridge for Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars. On Monday there will be a text study at noon in the Hillel Lounge, located on the second level of the Newell Dining Hall. Dinner and reflection will be held that evening, the time is to be determined. Visit towsonhillel.org for more information.

UMBC Hillel will not hold its own services, but congregations such as Temple Oheb Shalom, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, B’nai Israel, Bolton Street Synagogue and Chevrei Tzedek will allow students with UMBC student IDs to attend services at no cost. Hillel will provide transportation to services if needed. To make arrangements contact Rabbi Jeremy Fierstein at rabbijeremy@umbc.edu.

Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebel is holding its first full High Holiday season this year, with Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 10 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Potluck meals and childcare will be available. Services will be held at Homewood Friends Meeting at 3107 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. Voluntary contributions and registration are appreciated. For additional information email highholydays@hinenu baltimore.org.

The Reform Temple Inc. will hold its annual Free Classical Reform Rosh Hashanah service on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at Owings Mills High School on 124 Tollgate Road. The hour-long service features prayers in the English language, and is adapted from the Union Prayer Book. Visit bit.ly/ReformHH.

For Jews that are unaffiliated, The Baltimore Jewish Cultural Chavurah will host an alternative High Holidays celebration focused on the themes of the Jewish Holidays including forgiveness and self-reflection on Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and brunch will be provided. For the event’s address, contact baltimoresecularjews@gmail.com.

