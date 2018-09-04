On August 31, 2018, Natalie Hoffman (nee Seltzer), beloved wife of the late Leon Hoffman; cherished mother of Marc Hoffman, Carin (Dr. Erik) Thyssen and Dr. Richard (Paula) Hoffman; devoted sister of Fred (Dora) Seltzer, Sandra Shannon and the late Herb Seltzer; adored grandmother of Michael, Andreas and Emil Thyssen, Serena (Chris) Matheny and Hilary, Daniel and Julia Hoffman; loving great-grandmother of Chloe Matheny and Chase Matheny; beloved daughter of the late Rose and Harry Seltzer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, September 3, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3406 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday evening.