On August 31, 2018, John DeSantis, loving husband of Bonnie Hurwitz; dear brother of Mary (late George) Massaro; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, September 2, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Adopt A Homeless Animal Rescue, PO Box 65351, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 917 Painted Post Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday.