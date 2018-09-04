On September 1, 2018, Gerald W. ‘Buzz’ Berg, devoted husband of Elayne Berg (nee Plimack); loving father of Dr. Howard (Barbara) Berg, Richard (Amy) Berg, David (Jody) Berg and Adam (Jane) Berg; dear brother of Denese (Dr. Norman) Mann and Dr. Elliott (Sharon) Berg; beloved grandfather of Arielle Berg, Allison Berg (fiance David Lewis), Stacy Berg (fiance Clifford Muzik), Samantha (Dr. David) Pace, Alexander (Natalie) Berg, Courtney Berg (fiance Sean Rosen), Nicki Berg (fiance Aron Mandelbaum), Austin Berg, Elizabeth (Max) Levine, Brooke Berg, Dora Berg and Samuel Jaye Berg; adoring great-grandfather of Amelia Pace; beloved son of the late Samuel J. and F. Jeannette Berg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, September 3, at noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Hebrew Free Loan Association 5752 Park Heights Ave. Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 2040 Old Valley Road, Stevenson, MD 21153.