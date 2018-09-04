On September 2, 2018, Calvin Belsky, cherished husband of Donna Belsky (nee Resnikoff); adored father of Alan J. Belsky (Stacey) and Robin S. Belsky (Neil Kwatinetz); beloved brother of Lester Belsky (late Margie) and Henry L. Belsky (Brenda): adored grandfather of Samantha R. Belsky and Marisa J. Belsky; beloved stepgrandfather of Jack, Sydney and Katie Kwatinetz; devoted son of the late Rebecca and Philip Belsky; devoted son-in-law of the late Adele and Milton Resnikoff. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, September 3, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or R Baby Foundation, c/o Powered by Professionals, 1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036, rbabyfoundation.org or CHANA, 177 Reisterstown Road, #W306, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 14 Oak Hollow Court (Stevenson), Baltimore, MD 21208. Monday, immediately following Interment, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m, with services at 7 p.m. each evening.