On September 1, 2018, Rose Brill (nee Friedman), 92, beloved wife of the late Gilbert Brill; loving mother of Howard Brill, Adrienne (Bruce) Bonita and Barry (Kelly Ford) Brill; cherished grandmother of Jeff (Danni) Bonita, Daniel Louis Brill and Mary Elizabeth Brill; adored great-grandmother of Camden Bonita. She was predeceased by twelve siblings and her parents, the late Anna and Harry Friedman. Mrs. Brill enjoyed spending time with her loving family and dear friends. She believed in working hard and enjoying life to its fullest. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to House of Ruth, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218. In mourning at 16 Ivy Reach Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030, on Tuesday only.