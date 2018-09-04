On September 3, 2018, Leah Schuman (nee Rivkin), beloved wife of the late Leonard Nathan Schuman; devoted mother of Steven (Brenda) Schuman and Barry (Rivka) Schuman; loving sister of Bernice (late Jacob) Sakols and the late Ellis (Zelda) Rivkin and Esther (Mark) Dine; cherished grandmother of Alexandra Gilbert, Scott Gilbert, Moshe and Malkie Schuman, Chiam and Nechama Schuman, Yakir and Adina Stern, Eliyahu and Noa Schuman, Yaffa, Sara, Shmuel, Shira, Liora, Matanya; adored great-grandmother of Daniel, Aryeh, Rina, Eliezer, Eitam, Naveh, Hillel and Naomi. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, September 4, at 9 a.m. Interment at Eretz Hachaim, Bet Shemesh, Israel. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209 or AMIT, 817 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 or Shomrei Emunah Congregation, 6221 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 7922 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.