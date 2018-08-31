On August 30, 2018, Sigmar S. Elover, beloved husband of the late Ruth Elover (nee Schonfeld); devoted father of Stuart and Carol Elover, Marc and Wendy Elover, Michele and the late Neal Elover; cherished grandfather of Jason (Michelle) Elover, Adam (Alexis) Elover, Nicole, Julie and Shannon Elover and the late Philip Elover; loving great-grandfather of Grayson, Piper, Logan and Ashlynn Elover. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, September 2, at 9 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 17 Stongwood Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday after interment, Monday and Tuesday after 1 p.m. Evening services will be held at 7 p.m.