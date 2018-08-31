Oheb Shalom Terminating Rabbi Fink’s Contract

The Temple Oheb Shalom board voted to begin termination proceedings of Rabbi Steven M. Fink’s contract following allegations of sexual impropriety and his subsequent suspension from the rabbinate by the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the Reform rabbinic leadership organization.

During what Temple Oheb Shalom president Mina Wender described as “very painful times” for the board and congregation, Wender said in a letter to the congregation August 23 that the board had voted the previous day “unanimously by resolution to immediately begin termination proceedings per temple bylaws against Rabbi Fink ‘for cause’” after it “carefully considered the numerous allegations against” him. Past presidents in attendance, who are non-voting board members, also unanimously endorsed the decision, which Wender said was in the best interest of the congregation.

“Per Rabbi Fink’s contract, ‘for cause,’ is defined to include ‘violations of the Code of Ethics/Conduct as described in the CCAR Standards for Professional Conduct publications; and/or other gross malfeasance regarding your conduct and duties.’”

Fink was suspended from the rabbinate by CCAR on August 17, following more than three months of suspension with pay by the synagogue, during which time CCAR conducted an investigation following Oheb’s reporting of an alleged sexual incident with a minor that occurred years ago.

On August 19, Wender sent a message to congregants outlining the investigation, CCAR’s findings and how Oheb’s board is moving forward. Speaking of CCAR’s extensive ethical guidelines, Wender said that CCAR’s goals include “maintaining safe and sacred communities served by rabbis who live up to the highest moral values.”

The CCAR’s months-long investigation was conducted “thoroughly and independently in accord with its procedures,” she said. The investigation included consideration of multiple claims of inappropriate conduct; interviews with more than 20 witnesses, some in person and some by telephone, including individuals supportive of Fink; review of written submissions, including submissions by Fink and by Oheb Shalom; an interview with Fink in the presence of his legal counsel; and review of relevant documents.

“The Board also recognized the impact on Temple Oheb Shalom of the indefinite suspension of Rabbi Fink from the CCAR and the CCAR’s condition that ‘effective immediately, he must absent himself from all activities of Temple Oheb Shalom and any other Reform congregation unless otherwise approved by the CCAR’s Ethics Committee.’”

Fink was notified by the board in writing concerning the “for cause” circumstances, which Fink has the right to challenge under the terms of his employment agreement.

“His contract and our temple bylaws have other procedural requirements relating to any termination that are also being addressed and will take some time to resolve,” Wender said.

Wender said the board has not taken its decision lightly and has been working diligently “to maintain a safe and sacred environment for our spiritual community, to protect the privacy and interests of all parties involved, to stay neutral as we awaited the conclusion of the CCAR’s investigative processes, and to always consider what is in the best interest of the congregation.”

“While several more steps remain for our congregation, we are confident that we will emerge with a new beginning and a new vision with the help of all of our members, and with the wisdom and guidance of [Interim] Rabbi [Marc] Disick, Rabbi [Sarah] Marion, and the rest of our professional team. We ask you to remain patient, respect the process and respect each other. Temple Oheb Shalom has a rich and wonderful 165-year history and our congregation will be here for you now and in the future.”

