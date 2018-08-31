On August 30, 2018, Jack Greenbaum, beloved husband of Karen Greenbaum; cherished father of Sharon Michele Greenbaum (Kimberly Robin Sgroi); devoted brother of Evelyn Sue (Stanley) Mitchell and Judy (Mitchell) Kroner; dear son of the late Lena and Hyman Greenbaum. Funeral services and interment will be held at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, Maryland, on Sunday, September 2, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R St. NW, Washington, DC 20009 or University of Pennsylvania Liver Transplant Fund, c/o Penn Medicine, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104-3309. In mourning at 1855 Saint Francis St., #502, Reston, VA 20190., through Tuesday, with a service at 7:30 p.m.