On August 28, 2018, Robert Andrew “Robbie” Brager, beloved brother of David Alan Brager; loving son of Gary and Evelyn Brager (nee Lobe); also survived by his niece Lilah Miriam Brager, a loving aunt and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2800 Stone Cliff Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.