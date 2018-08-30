On August 29, 2018, Estelle R. Feldman (nee Rosenberg), 93, beloved wife of the late Charles Feldman for 61 years; loving mother of John Feldman (Sheila Silver) and Kay (Harry) Heintzelman; adored sister of Lee (Judy) Rosenberg; cherished grandmother of Leila (Justin) Terrell, Paul (Erin) Heintzelman and Victor Feldman; loving great-grandmother of Reuben Heintzelman and Elizabeth Terrell; devoted daughter of the late Isaac Rosenberg and the late Ada Berman Rosenberg. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was a longtime resident of Washington, D.C., a social worker and very involved at the Whitman Walker Clinic. A vivacious spirit, Estelle lived joyfully and was devoted to helping others. She encouraged others to take big chances and pursue their dreams. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery, O’Donnell Street on Thursday, August 30, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.