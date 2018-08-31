Interpreted Services Make High Holidays More Inclusive

While Jewish Advocates for Deaf Education, a program of the Center for Jewish Education, has made strides in recent years in making synagogue services, video materials and lectures more accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing people through use of sign-language interpreters, closed-caption Power Point presentations and video subtitles, those with hearing impairments still face many challenges.

Esther Resnick has been interpreting services, classes and workshops at Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim for about five years.

“From the beginning, Rabbi Silber has been a guiding force and support to our deaf members,” Resnick said.

Resnick will be busy this season as full-time interpreter at Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services at Suburban Orthodox, plus she and colleagues will be interpreting lectures in preparation for the holidays. She said JADE works hard to make events inclusive and more people are taking advantage of the accessibility and new hearing assistive technologies. But more needs to be done.

“People are learning to use the system better to attend more functions and are especially thrilled with interpreters for all the school events and meetings their children attend,” she said.

“More shuls need to get involved and create better communication for the deaf and hard of hearing to ask their questions and feel like they have a rabbi to talk to and a community who supports them,” she added. “How can anyone ignore the fact they have deaf people in their shuls? Better ASL (American Sign Language) classes would help and the schools are catching on. I teach in three schools now. The students at Beth Tfiloh, Bais Yaakov and Bnos [Yisroel] show great interest.”

Resnick said she once asked a close deaf friend what he would appreciate seeing in shul, and he answered, “Just a warm, friendly ‘Good Shabbos.’”

“It’s getting better no doubt with all these students out and about in the community,” she said.

But Dr. Sheryl B. Cooper, coordinator of the deaf studies program at Towson University, said she hasn’t seen any change over the past year.

She will be interpreting at High Holiday events including Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars as well as BHC’s Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur morning services.

And she said she has received requests from other synagogues looking for ASL interpreters.

Cooper said there is a trend in the Jewish deaf community of moving away from inclusive, interpreted High Holiday services in favor of deaf-led services.

“Deaf-led services conducted in American Sign Language are much more participatory and focus on the meaning of each prayer rather than Hebrew words and tunes which are meaningless to the deaf community,” she said. “I think more deaf people would attend events if they were interpreted and that fact was publicized. Too often the inclusion of the ASL interpreter is not included on event flyers and other publicity, so deaf people don’t go. And later their hearing friends tell them what they missed.”

Upcoming ASL interpreted High Holiday services include:

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services at Suburban Orthodox, 7504 Seven Mile Lane.

Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars, Sunday, Sept. 9, 6 to 8 p.m., Oregon Ridge Park, 13555 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville.

Rosh Hashanah morning, Monday, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave.

Yom Kippur morning, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave.

For more information, visit cjebaltimore.org/jade.

