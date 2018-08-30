Pikesville’s DoubleTree Hilton to Go Kosher Under Blue Ocean

Baltimore-based property management company Blue Ocean is under contract to acquire the Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, as well as the complex’s adjacent office, retail and fitness facilities.

Strategically poised at Reisterstown Road and the beltway, the property will be the first hotel acquisition for the 14-year-old company. Blue Ocean president Jonathan Ehrenfeld said the site was attractive because of that convenient location and its nearly 10 acres in Pikesville’s vibrant commercial and historic community.

The company also manages an office building in downtown Baltimore at 201 N. Charles St., which includes the kosher café The Daily Special. So, it may be no surprise that Ehrenfeld’s plans include a kosher kitchen in the hotel, which for now will retain its DoubleTree affiliation.

Ehrenfeld said in a statement to the JT that the company is exploring kosher certification options, including Star-K and wants to offer a “kosher-friendly” facility.

The hotel acquisition will grow the company’s Pikesville apartment portfolio, which is currently at about 2,000 units, Ehrenfeld said in a statement.

Ehrenfeld said the deal should close sometime this fall and will include an enhanced and improved redesign.

With the hotel’s proximity to the Orthodox community, including large institutions such as Ner Israel Rabbinical College just a few blocks away, Ehrenfeld said the revitalized complex would fill a need in the community.

Founded in 2004, Blue Ocean’s portfolio includes 35 properties with 3,700 apartment units and 2 million square feet of commercial space, according to its website.

