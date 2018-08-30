You Should Know… Sarah Edelsburg

The archetype of the brooding, loner artist doesn’t apply to everyone. In fact Sarah Edelsburg, a painter and illustrator based in Highlandtown, says she doesn’t make art alone very much anymore, and making art with the community is just how she likes it.

Originally from Manhattan, Edelsburg, 33, moved to Baltimore in 2009 to study in the Maryland Institute College of Art’s Community Arts MFA program.

During her studies, Edelsburg worked with the Community Art Collaborative, an arts-based AmeriCorps program based at MICA. After graduation she became CAC’s program director, and is still there today.

Whether in New York or Baltimore, Edelsburg has always felt a connection with the strong Jewish communities she’s been a part of, crediting the synagogue she grew up in as the first place she worked with youth.

Tell us about Community Art Collaborative. How did you get involved with it?

I actually served in the CAC as an AmeriCorps member as part of my graduate degree when I first moved here. The graduate program I studied in at MICA incorporates this AmeriCorps program that I now manage as part of the studies. They’re looking for graduate students to have real world working experience in the field of community arts.

It places emerging artists with community arts organizations all over the city. They’re placed at the organizations for a full year to focus on facilitating after-school arts programs for K-12 youth. But they also develop and implement community arts projects that engage adults and other community members.

The members of the program work to develop and implement these projects, I provide supervisory support and connect them with resources. I just connect the dots.

Can you give us some examples of the projects?

We just wrapped up last year’s program and we’re about to start with a whole new AmeriCorps group. But this past summer the members of my program ran pretty extensive summer programs in conjunction with YouthWorks, a high school internship program run through the city government, where youth are placed at a nonprofits and paid an hourly wage over the summer.

Another example is a mural program at Jubilee Arts, where 80 youth were split into eight teams of 10 and were led by a mural artist to design and paint a mural in different neighborhoods in the city.

What’s the importance of bringing art to the community in this way?

In Baltimore there are two major things that we’re responding to. One, there are simply a lot of communities in the city that have been neglected by the city. They don’t get the chance to benefit from the developments that happen in other parts of the city. Art, creative problem solving, design and creative expression can serve as a great tool for giving a voice to those communities.

The second part is that the school system in the city is doing its best, but doesn’t have the support from the state or the country to provide a lot of creative enrichment programs. A lot of organizations like these are stepping in to expose the youth to art. Our program is one of many that is working towards giving kids access to arts education. Not only visual arts, theatre, dance, music, photography, filmmaking, creative arts in general. Using art to respond to community issues and needs can bring people together to respond to those issues.

Do you still make art?

I’ve always been a painter and illustrator, but I’ve always been drawn to making art with people, especially youth. I’m not spending a lot of time in a studio making art by myself, but I’ve done some murals and worked on projects where I’m making collaborative art with students. It’s not necessarily fine art that you’d see in a gallery, but that’s where my art making has gone.

How has your Jewish upbringing influenced your work?

I’ve always been part of different active Jewish communities. Those communities always have presented a model of what a strong, active community should look like. Having that foundation has definitely propelled me to like go into community development work. I originally started working with youth with the synagogues I grew up in.

I don’t think I would have had the experience of working with youth had I not been engaged in a very active Jewish community.

cgraham@midatlanticmedia.com