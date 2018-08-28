On August 27, 2018, Paula Fink (nee Rubin), beloved wife of Leon Harold Fink; devoted mother of Alan (Laura) Fink and Gary (Stephanie) Fink; adored sister of the late Julius William Rubin; dear sister-in-law of Lee Rubin; loving grandmother of Alia (Kim), Andrew (Hilary), Stephen (Jessica), Ari (Katheryn), Alexandra and Colin; cherished great-grandmother of Eitan, Ruby, Jarett, Harrison and Lila. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, August 28, at noon. Interment private at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following services until 5 p.m. then continuing at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Shiva will continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 14401 Culp Court, Silver Spring, MD 20905 from 7 to 9 p.m.