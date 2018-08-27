On August 26, 2018, Mollie Goldstein (nee Hornstein), beloved wife of the late William Goldstein; loving mother of Alan (Cheryl) Goldstein, Roslyn (Jack) Lisberger, Frances Willet, Morris Goldstein and Aaron Goldstein; adored grandmother of Mark, Paul and Jeremy Goldstein, Michael Carpenter Sr., Bradley, Miles and Colin Haller-Goldstein; cherished great-grandmother of Brenden and Oliver Haller and Jordan Michelle and Michael Paul Carpenter Jr. Funeral services and interment will be held at Forband Cemetery, Rosedale on Friday, August 31, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R St. NW, Washington, DC 20009.