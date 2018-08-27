On August 26, 2018, Gilda Rachel Bromberg (nee Jacobson), beloved wife of the late Milton Bromberg and Isaac Rosenberg; devoted mother of Cynthia B. Rosenberg (Stephen Rourke), Philip M. (Clara) Rosenberg and Sherri D. Rosenberg (Andrew Wood); dear sister of Harvey Jacobson; adored daughter of the late Sarah and Isidore Jacobson; loving grandmother of Shayna Sussman (David Frankford), Gabriel Sussman (Robin Kragen), Rachel Rosenberg and Reuben Rosenberg; cherished great-grandmother of Rina and Ilana Frankford and Mitchell Sussman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, August 30, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Chofetz Chaim Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Camps Airy & Louise, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6719 Old Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Monday.