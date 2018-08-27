On August 26, 2018, Harriet Resnick (nee Toor), loving wife of Alleck Resnick; cherished mother of Ilene (Tom) Rogers, Lee Resnick (Myron Gelsinger) and the late Neal Resnick; devoted sister of the late Natalie Freedman; adored grandmother of Robyn Perlow and Brandon (Dianah) Resnick; loving great-grandmother of Abigail Katlyn Resnick, Bradley Alan Resnick and Emma Margaret Eskenazi; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Rose Toor. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 29, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Neal Michael Resnick Memorial Scholarship Fund, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157. In mourning at 3402 Old Forest Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.