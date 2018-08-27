On August 26, 2018, Peggy B. Sheffler (nee Blumenthal), beloved wife of the late Abbott M. “Buddy” Sheffler, Jr.; devoted mother of Sandy Sheffler, Richard (Susan) Sheffler and Carol (Al) Calvery; loving grandmother of Mark Amuedo (Paige Baskaskas) and Jane (Steve) Sharp; cherished great-grandmother of Ashleigh and Jackson Sharp; also survived by her grand-dogs Sophie and Lucy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, August 28, at 11 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. The family will be receiving at 23 Goucher Woods Court, Towson, MD 21286, Tuesday and Wednesday.