On August 26, 2018, Alvin Herman Shapiro, beloved husband of Harriet Shapiro (nee Cohen); loving father of Ellen (Dr. David) Loreck, Amy (Marc) Magid and Marcie (Bruce) Shapiro; adored brother of the late Phyllis Fishbein and Ralph Shapiro; adored grandfather of Zachary and Ashley Magid (nee Pratt), Samson Magid, Noah Shapiro, Zoe Shapiro, Alexander Loreck and Sarah Loreck; devoted son of the late Henry and Sophia Shapiro. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 27, at 3 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Pikesville Senior Center Council 1301 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, MD 21208 or Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6300 Red Cedar Place, #107, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.; evening services at 7 p.m.