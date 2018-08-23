On August 16, 2018, Pat Nurick (nee Kusner), cherished wife of Ivan Nurick; loving mother of Darren (Marlene) Nurick, Lance (Jenni) Nurick and Mandy (Gary) Diamond; also survived by her four loving sisters and seven adored grandchildren. Funeral services and interment were held in Australia. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Pat’s memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. The family will be receiving at 3410 Garrison Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday, August 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.