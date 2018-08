On August 23, 2018, Yevginia Grinberg, loving wife of the late Kim Rapoport; survived by daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear daughter of the late Betya and Moshe Grinberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 23, at 3 p.m. Interment at Zichron Abraham Nachman Cemetery, German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Achim, 6604 Amleigh Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.