On August 21, 2018, Milton Sommers, cherished husband of the late Ethel Sommers; beloved father of Lois (Stuart) Eckmann and the late Nathan Andrew Sommers; adored son of the late Rebena and Louis Sommers. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Ave on Friday, August 24, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Milton’s memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.