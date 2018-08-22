Going for Gold

The American Red Cross presented three awards to the JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Aquatics Department on Aug. 14: the “Top Trainer” award for number of lifeguarding certifications, the “Gold Level” Learn To Swim program for volume of swim lessons offered and the

“Centennial Program Partner” recognition for continued participation in the American Red Cross’ effort to bring swimming and water safety education to underserved communities. From left, program directors Matt Dackman, Shawnise Crawford and Bill Kirkner.