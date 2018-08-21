On August 21, 2018, Beverly Charlotte Hamburger (nee Finkelstein), beloved wife of the late Theodore Hamburger; loving mother of Dr. Jonathan (Deborah) Hamburger, Daniel Hamburger and Elise (Randy) Zakroff; adored sister of Sara Sapir; cherished grandmother of Akiva, Ayelet, Elan and Eliav Hamburger, Chana and Nechama Zakroff; devoted daughter of the late Annette and Karl Finkelstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 21, at 2 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Braille Institute, 110 East 30th St., New York, NY 10016 or Suburban Orthodox Congregation, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7121 Park Heights Ave. Unit 109, Baltimore, MD 21215.