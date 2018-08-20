On August 18, 2018, Gertrude Edelston Sharpe (nee Chaet), beloved wife of the late Harold Edelston and the late Norman Sharpe; loving mother of Hattie (Dr. Eric) Katkow, Marcia (Craig) Kaspark and Bruce (Merrie) Edelston; dear step-mother of Dr. Arlene Sharpe (Dr. Gordon Freeman) and Rochelle Sharpe (Dr. Richard Lewis); loving sister of the late Mordechi Chaet; cherished grandmother of Dr. Lawrence (Andrea) Katkow, Sharon (Ilan) Spieler, Rebecca Edelston, Jenny Edelston, Samuel Freeman, Suzanne Freeman, Sara Lewis and Margo Lewis; devoted great-grandmother of Emilia and Lili Katkow and Sivan and Tal Spieler. Funeral services and interment will be at Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, August 21 at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to NA’AMAT USA, 21515 Vanowen St., Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303. In mourning at 9232 Broken Timber Way, Columbia, MD 21045.