On August 18, 2018, Stephen Michael Samuels, beloved husband of Harriet Samuels (nee Siegel); loving father of Dr. Jeffrey David (Marsha) Samuels and Debbie Stevens; loving grandfather of Mandi Beth Stevens and Emily Jayne Stevens; brother of Dr. Jeffrey Alan Samuels; devoted son of the late Jerrie and Robert Samuels. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 20 at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 722 Baltimore, MD 21205. In mourning at 7 Slade Ave. #509, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at noon with services at 7 p.m.