On August 18, 2018, Mordecai Bennett, beloved husband of Beverly Bennett (nee Sherer) and the late Judith Bennett (nee Doskal); devoted father of Arthur (Gerilee) Bennett and Elise (Jeffrey) Herbst; dear brother of the late Reuben Bennett; loving son of the late Robert and Mina Bennett; cherished grandfather of Nathaniel and Sarah Herbst and Rebecca, Mina and Albert Bennett. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 20, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. In mourning at 9339 Edway Circle, Randallstown, MD 21133, Monday, following interment and Tuesday.