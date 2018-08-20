On August 18, 2018, Leonard E. Cohen, devoted husband of Joan Cohen (nee Ford); loving father of Debra Donahoo, Robert (Susan) Cohen and Helene (Edward) Cole; dear brother of the late Morton Cohen; adoring grandfather of David (Elizabeth) Donahoo, Derek (Angela) Donahoo, Mitchell Cohen (Daniel Sitts) and Brett Donahoo; loving great-grandfather of Virginia Rosemary Donahoo; dear son of the late Irving and Betty Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 20, at 9 a.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. In mourning at 5 Circuit Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following the interment through Wednesday. The family will be receiving on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. Shiva services will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.