On August 19, 2018, Bernard Siegel, devoted husband of Beverly Siegel (nee Donner); loving father of Charles (Robyn) Siegel and Maxine (Scott) Silverman; dear brother of the late Lynora (Harold) Berman, Paul (Sally) Siegel and Harold (Ellen) Siegel; beloved son of the late Sarah and Herman Siegel; adoring grandfather of Alan and Stacy Siegel, Jonathan and Sophie Silverman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21207. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) Foundation, 6701 N. Charles St., Towson, MD 21204. In mourning at North Oaks, 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Monday and Tuesday, with services at 7 p.m.