On Aug. 16, 2018, Betty Davison, beloved wife of the late Morris Kleinman and the late Martin Davison; devoted mother to the late Phyllis Bond, Linda Sutton and David Kleinman and step-mother to Ellen Greenberg and Jim Davison; dear sister to the late Florie Stark, Joyce Levinson, Carol Sutton and David Sutton; adoring grandmother to Stephanee Wallace, Robyn Gross, Misty Eichengreen, Kevin and Jason Kleinman, Margie Osborne, Sherri Eichberg, Steven Greenberg and Diane Davison and loving great-grandmother to 15 children. Funeral services will be held at Temple B’nai Shalom in Fairfax Station, Va., on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m., followed by interment at Arlington Cemetery in Baltimore, Md., at noon. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Temple B’nai Shalom David Kleinman Leadership Training Fund at 7612 Old Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039.