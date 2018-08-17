On August 16, 2018, Morton Shore, loving husband of the late Esther Shore (nee Press), for 76 years; loving father of Yocheved (Chaim David) Lapidus; loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, August 16, at 1 p.m. Interment service at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA, at 4:30 p.m. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mordechai and Esther Student Aid Fund Yeshiva or HaTorah, 6202 Wirt Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 405 Yeshiva Lane, Apt. 1B, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please visit from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Mincha service at 2:15 p.m. through Tuesday evening. Please refrain from visiting between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and after 10 p.m. Preferred times for phone calls 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.